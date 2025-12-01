Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Raises Stock Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. $TDS

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 578,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,965 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $20,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,342 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 21.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 41,711 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 157,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,111,000 after acquiring an additional 48,756 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Up 1.4%

TDS stock opened at $40.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.63. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $42.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -41.52 and a beta of 0.35.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.The business had revenue of $308.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Anita J. Kroll sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $34,069.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

