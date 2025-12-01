Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 557,861 Shares of Weatherford International PLC $WFRD

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its holdings in shares of Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 346,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557,861 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $17,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Weatherford International by 14.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Weatherford International by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $74.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.40 and a 200 day moving average of $59.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. Weatherford International PLC has a 52 week low of $36.74 and a 52 week high of $86.64.

Weatherford International Dividend Announcement

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Weatherford International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weatherford International PLC will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 6th. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFRD shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Friday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Melius Research began coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.56.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

