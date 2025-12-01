Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 6,800 Shares of Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,942 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 122.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 57,187 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after buying an additional 31,438 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,864,000. Patient Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 582,190 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $55,547,000 after acquiring an additional 123,521 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,672 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Illumina by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 163,439 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $15,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $131.39 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.70 and a twelve month high of $153.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. Illumina had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 29.36%.The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.750 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Illumina and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $124.00 price target on Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Daiwa America cut Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Illumina from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Illumina from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Insider Activity

In other Illumina news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $122.13 per share, with a total value of $61,065.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 12,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,433.99. This represents a 4.16% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

