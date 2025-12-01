Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $5.15 Million Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 56.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,063 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

AWK opened at $130.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.74 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.15 and its 200 day moving average is $139.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 21.93%.The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.17%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

