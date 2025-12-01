Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Boosts Position in Stifel Financial Corporation $SF

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $16,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SF. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 5,528.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Stifel Financial by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the second quarter worth about $105,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $131.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.90.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SF opened at $122.00 on Monday. Stifel Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $73.27 and a fifty-two week high of $125.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.51%.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

