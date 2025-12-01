Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 829 Shares of Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Trimble were worth $6,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 37,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trimble in the second quarter valued at about $198,583,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 901,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,461,000 after acquiring an additional 240,495 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Trimble by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 258,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,658,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $81.42 on Monday. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $87.50. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 70.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. Trimble had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In related news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $139,158.00. Following the sale, the director owned 15,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,770. This trade represents a 10.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 7,365 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $602,015.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,186.44. This trade represents a 94.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 24,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,798 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

