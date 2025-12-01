Dana Incorporated $DAN Shares Purchased by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,102,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,010 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Dana were worth $18,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JB Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 1.1% in the first quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 1,852,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,524,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Dana by 2.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 401,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dana by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 313,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 32,241 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Dana by 6.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 194,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Dana by 27,790.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 85,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 85,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dana from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dana in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research lowered Dana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dana from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Dana from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Shares of Dana stock opened at $22.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Dana Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $22.91.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). Dana had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 0.64%.The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dana has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dana Incorporated will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

