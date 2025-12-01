Norges Bank Takes Position in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 484,956 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $269,941,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in HubSpot by 19.2% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 9,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,306,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 2,038.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,663,000 after acquiring an additional 19,973 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,228 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 74.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 15.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $825.00 to $655.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on HubSpot from $717.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.23.

Shares of HUBS opened at $367.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,593.13, a PEG ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $438.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.05. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.41 and a 52-week high of $881.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.08. HubSpot had a positive return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The company had revenue of $809.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.11, for a total transaction of $3,128,935.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 504,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,883,034.26. This represents a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 38,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,000. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,098 shares of company stock worth $24,062,552. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

