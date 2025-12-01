14,905,288 Shares in Albertsons Companies, Inc. $ACI Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,905,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,613,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 83,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

ACI stock opened at $18.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average is $19.63. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $23.20.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 36.39%. The business had revenue of $18.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.190 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.50%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research raised Albertsons Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

In other news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $4,427,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 300,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,786,107.25. This trade represents a 43.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael T. Theilmann sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,935,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 338,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,548,601.15. The trade was a 22.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

