Norges Bank Invests $310.75 Million in Kilroy Realty Corporation $KRC

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,057,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $310,746,000. Norges Bank owned 0.08% of Kilroy Realty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 8.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $712,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth $1,235,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 22.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KRC. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of KRC opened at $42.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.22. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $45.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 28.68%.The company had revenue of $279.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.180-4.240 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 79.70%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

