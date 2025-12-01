38,377,092 Shares in Stellantis N.V. $STLA Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 38,377,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,724,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,367,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,067,000 after buying an additional 64,406,866 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,342,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,016 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in Stellantis by 6.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 78,473,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708,200 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter valued at approximately $368,520,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 6.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,131,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,031,000 after purchasing an additional 885,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NYSE STLA opened at $10.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Stellantis N.V. has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stellantis ( NYSE:STLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($1.32). The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.94 billion. Analysts expect that Stellantis N.V. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Stellantis to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.10 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.20 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

