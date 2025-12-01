3,706,131 Shares in Kellanova $K Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,706,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,749,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of K. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 12.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 67,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 4.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

K has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Kellanova from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kellanova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Kellanova Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE K opened at $83.81 on Monday. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $83.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.97. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.23.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Kellanova’s payout ratio is presently 63.74%.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

