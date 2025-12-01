Norges Bank Invests $341.59 Million in GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,897,078 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,588,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,762,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,378,310,000 after purchasing an additional 627,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,779,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,726,000 after purchasing an additional 81,623 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5.7% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,670,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $660,979,000 after purchasing an additional 199,459 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 13.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,315,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,317,000 after buying an additional 401,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,147,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,017,000 after buying an additional 371,188 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.11, for a total transaction of $66,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,476.27. This trade represents a 2.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,326 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $472,990.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 70,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,973,613.93. This trade represents a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,527. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GDDY opened at $127.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.94 and a 12-month high of $216.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 189.42% and a net margin of 17.01%.GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GDDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on GoDaddy from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $159.00 target price on GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.14.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

