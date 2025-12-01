Norges Bank Invests $303.91 Million in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,162,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,907,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $45,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth about $53,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE CHD opened at $85.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.19. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.33 and a 52-week high of $116.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.42.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.490-3.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

