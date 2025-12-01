Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 1,899,017 Ares Management Corporation $ARES

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,899,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $328,910,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,936,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,626,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,376 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,308,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,218,084,000 after purchasing an additional 30,451 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,454,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $596,280,000 after purchasing an additional 244,286 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,902,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $278,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,727,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,278,000 after purchasing an additional 90,101 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 186,197 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $28,441,591.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 290,997 shares in the company, valued at $44,449,791.75. The trade was a 39.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 128,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total transaction of $22,971,637.10. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,342,449 shares of company stock worth $230,476,309 over the last ninety days. 36.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ares Management from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.46.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $156.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.97. The stock has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a PE ratio of 90.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45. Ares Management Corporation has a one year low of $110.63 and a one year high of $200.49.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.47%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.8438 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 192.27%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

