Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Copa Holdings, S.A. $CPA

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copa by 4.3% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Copa by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Copa by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Copa by 9.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPA opened at $121.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $82.54 and a fifty-two week high of $130.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.21.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The transportation company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $913.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.51 million. Copa had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

Several analysts have commented on CPA shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Copa in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Copa in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Copa in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Copa from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.67.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

