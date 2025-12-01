6,789,729 Shares in Nutrien Ltd. $NTR Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,789,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,842,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.4% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 59,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Nutrien by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Nutrien from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.94.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NYSE:NTR opened at $58.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $65.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 5.25%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.76%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

