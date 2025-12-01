Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 6,307 WEX Inc. $WEX

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 282.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in WEX in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Price Performance

WEX stock opened at $148.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.68. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $110.45 and a one year high of $191.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity at WEX

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.25 million. WEX had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 10.81%.WEX’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.35 earnings per share. WEX has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.760-3.960 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.760-15.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen Montgomery Smith acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.25 per share, with a total value of $144,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,816.75. This trade represents a 14.35% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on WEX from $185.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on WEX from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of WEX from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.92.

About WEX

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

