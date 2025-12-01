Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $889,000 Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 285.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 32.4% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $189.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.21. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $159.25 and a fifty-two week high of $232.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.62.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Raymond James Financial lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.89.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

