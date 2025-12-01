Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR $QFIN

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 19,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qfin during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Qfin in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Qfin by 472.9% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Qfin during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Qfin by 250.2% during the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.
Qfin Stock Performance
Shares of QFIN stock opened at $19.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $48.94.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on QFIN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Qfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research raised Qfin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Qfin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Qfin from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.85.
Qfin Profile
Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.
