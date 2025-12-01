14,786 Shares in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF $VWOB Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 14,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,355,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,638,000 after purchasing an additional 327,724 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,608,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,837,000 after buying an additional 201,437 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 505.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,551,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,815,000 after buying an additional 2,130,195 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,665,000 after buying an additional 294,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,292,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,447,000 after buying an additional 236,233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $67.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.00. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.90 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.3174 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

