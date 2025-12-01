Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 346,500 Shares of Ballard Power Systems, Inc. $BLDP

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,500 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,133,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701,756 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 20.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,916,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after buying an additional 829,012 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,485,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 534,834 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 739,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 414,068 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 604.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 408,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $2.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 9.31. The firm has a market cap of $850.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.84. Ballard Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.76 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.52% and a negative net margin of 409.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLDP. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $1.00 to $1.10 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Cowen reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, November 14th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $2.00 to $3.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.11.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

