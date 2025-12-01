Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 23,139 New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. $EDU

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,583,000. Allianz SE bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Siren L.L.C. increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,817,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter worth $1,256,000.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $51.14 on Monday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.66 and a 1-year high of $68.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.87.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.55%.

EDU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $56.20 to $58.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.53.

Read Our Latest Report on New Oriental Education & Technology Group

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

(Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses, Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Educational Materials and Distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.