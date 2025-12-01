Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $1.05 Million Position in Wabtec $WAB

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFS Partners LLC lifted its position in Wabtec by 70.4% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Wabtec by 44.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wabtec by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wabtec in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Wabtec from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on Wabtec from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wabtec from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Wabtec from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wabtec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.78.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Wabtec news, insider Pascal Schweitzer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total transaction of $624,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,986.85. This trade represents a 37.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.94, for a total transaction of $1,049,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 55,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,173. This trade represents a 8.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,145,024. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wabtec Stock Up 0.3%
Shares of Wabtec stock opened at $208.44 on Monday. Wabtec has a 1-year low of $151.81 and a 1-year high of $216.10. The company has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.07 and a 200-day moving average of $199.82.
Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.04. Wabtec had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.94%.The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Wabtec’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.850-9.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wabtec Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.53%.
Wabtec Profile
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.
