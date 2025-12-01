Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $1.05 Million Position in Wabtec $WAB

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFS Partners LLC lifted its position in Wabtec by 70.4% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Wabtec by 44.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wabtec by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wabtec in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Wabtec alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Wabtec from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on Wabtec from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wabtec from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Wabtec from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wabtec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wabtec news, insider Pascal Schweitzer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total transaction of $624,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,986.85. This trade represents a 37.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.94, for a total transaction of $1,049,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 55,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,173. This trade represents a 8.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,145,024. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wabtec Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Wabtec stock opened at $208.44 on Monday. Wabtec has a 1-year low of $151.81 and a 1-year high of $216.10. The company has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.07 and a 200-day moving average of $199.82.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.04. Wabtec had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.94%.The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Wabtec’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.850-9.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.53%.

Wabtec Profile

(Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.