Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 31,908 Manulife Financial Corp $MFC

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 31,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,090,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,497,000 after acquiring an additional 406,855 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Manulife Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,637,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 26,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MFC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of MFC opened at $35.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98. Manulife Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $35.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.68.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 10.46%.The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

