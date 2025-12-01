Quadrature Capital Ltd Grows Position in Badger Meter, Inc. $BMI

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 40.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth $65,448,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the first quarter worth about $44,715,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Badger Meter by 25.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 630,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,027,000 after buying an additional 129,945 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Badger Meter by 1,451.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 134,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,630,000 after buying an additional 126,031 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 1,239.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,535,000 after buying an additional 119,333 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMI. Zacks Research raised Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $205.00 price target on Badger Meter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.33.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $178.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.94. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $162.17 and a one year high of $256.08.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.40%.The company had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

