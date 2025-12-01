Seneca Foods Corp. $SENEA Shares Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Seneca Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) by 292.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SENEA. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Seneca Foods by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 120,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after acquiring an additional 49,318 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 80.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 23,329 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the first quarter worth $1,392,000. Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new position in Seneca Foods during the first quarter valued at $1,032,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 8.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,357 shares during the last quarter. 42.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SENEA shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Seneca Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Seneca Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Seneca Foods stock opened at $120.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 4.11. Seneca Foods Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $70.58 and a fifty-two week high of $129.03. The company has a market cap of $827.87 million, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.19.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and jarred produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby’s, Aunt Nellie’s, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

