Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 794 Shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group $IHG

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 468.0% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on IHG. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intercontinental Hotels Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of IHG stock opened at $134.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.87 and its 200 day moving average is $120.72. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of $94.78 and a twelve month high of $137.25.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

