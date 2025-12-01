Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Robert Half Inc. $RHI

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,645 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $16,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Robert Half by 540.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 927.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 393.8% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Robert Half by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Robert Half by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RHI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Robert Half from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Robert Half from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Robert Half from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

NYSE:RHI opened at $27.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.01. Robert Half Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $78.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.51.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 11.76%. Robert Half’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Robert Half has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.7%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is 153.25%.

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 6,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $187,799.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,125.44. This trade represents a 35.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

