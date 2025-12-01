Critical Analysis: Japan Tob (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) vs. British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) and Japan Tob (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

British American Tobacco has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Japan Tob has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for British American Tobacco and Japan Tob, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score British American Tobacco 2 1 7 0 2.50 Japan Tob 1 0 0 1 2.50

Profitability

British American Tobacco currently has a consensus target price of $51.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.61%. Japan Tob has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.77%. Given Japan Tob’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Japan Tob is more favorable than British American Tobacco.

This table compares British American Tobacco and Japan Tob’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets British American Tobacco N/A N/A N/A Japan Tob 14.55% 11.97% 6.14%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares British American Tobacco and Japan Tob”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio British American Tobacco $25.60 billion 4.68 $3.92 billion N/A N/A Japan Tob $20.83 billion 3.21 $3.06 billion $0.91 20.70

British American Tobacco has higher revenue and earnings than Japan Tob.

Dividends

British American Tobacco pays an annual dividend of $2.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Japan Tob pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Japan Tob pays out 45.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.2% of British American Tobacco shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of British American Tobacco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

British American Tobacco beats Japan Tob on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands. It also distributes its products to retail outlets. British American Tobacco p.l.c. was founded in 1902 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Japan Tob

Japan Tobacco Inc., a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, pharmaceuticals, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Tobacco Business, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, heat-not-burn tobacco products, E-vapor products, fine cut tobacco products, cigars, pipes, smokeless tobacco products, and hookah and kretek products. The company also provides reduced-risk products, including infused tobacco capsules and heated tobacco sticks. In addition, it researches and develops, manufactures, and sells prescription drugs for the therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, kidney and metabolism, immunity/inflammation, and central nervous system. Further, the company provides frozen and room-temperature products, such as frozen udon noodles, packed rice, and frozen okonomiyaki; bakery products; and seasonings, including yeast extracts, assembled, kelp and bonito extracts, and oyster sauces. It offers its products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, and LD brands. Japan Tobacco Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

