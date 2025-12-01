Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 432 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $7,724,000. LVZ Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 449,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,862,000 after buying an additional 8,641 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,290,000. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of IVE opened at $212.42 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $165.45 and a 12-month high of $212.54. The company has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.69.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.