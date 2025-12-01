Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 11,488 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. $AXTA

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 616,004 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,488 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $18,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $368,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth about $327,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 185.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 90,546 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 263,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.
Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance
Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $30.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $40.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.73.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AXTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.06.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Axalta Coating Systems
Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Axalta Coating Systems
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Worried About Inflation? These 3 ETFs Offer Real Protection
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Intel’s Black Friday Breakout: Apple Rumors Fuel a Holiday Rally
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Klarna’s Crypto Play: A Plan to Fix Its Profit Problem
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.