Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 11,488 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. $AXTA

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 616,004 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,488 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $18,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $368,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth about $327,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 185.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 90,546 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 263,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $30.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $40.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.73.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.600 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.06.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

