Fiserv, Inc. $FISV Stock Position Reduced by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 5.1% during the first quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 4.0% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 0.9% in the first quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in Fiserv by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (down from $220.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $128.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.08.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $61.47 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.56 and a 12 month high of $238.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.87. The company has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Lance M. Fritz purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.18 per share, with a total value of $651,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,086 shares in the company, valued at $852,945.48. This trade represents a 324.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

