Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.8333.

OVV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $55.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

OVV opened at $40.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $46.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 131.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Ovintiv by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 125,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Ovintiv by 27.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 13.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 11,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

