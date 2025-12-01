Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,854 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,602 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $384,806,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $294,793,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 704.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 952,092 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,853,000 after buying an additional 833,723 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,031,767 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $470,151,000 after buying an additional 504,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,395,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $554,265,000 after buying an additional 488,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director W Benjamin Moreland purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.22 per share, with a total value of $1,041,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,216.32. The trade was a 102.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE LNG opened at $209.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.36. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $188.70 and a one year high of $257.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.89.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 37.83%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on LNG. Mizuho raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $290.00 price target on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.47.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

