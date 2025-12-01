Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $18.48 Million Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 38,591 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $18,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisbourg Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 30,235 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 22.0% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 11,676 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,268,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,310,081,000 after purchasing an additional 51,765 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,001,526 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $255,355,000 after buying an additional 30,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 59.9% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $176.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.63 and a 200-day moving average of $146.93. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.36 and a 12-month high of $178.19.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 9.60%.Ross Stores’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Ross Stores has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.380-6.46 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.770-1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.31%.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 39,351 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $5,745,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 157,153 shares in the company, valued at $22,944,338. This trade represents a 20.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen C. Brinkley sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.97, for a total transaction of $971,793.89. Following the sale, the insider owned 57,012 shares in the company, valued at $8,607,101.64. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,720 shares of company stock valued at $7,761,212. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROST. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.07.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

