Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $17.02 Million Stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,387 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $17,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in TKO Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group in the first quarter valued at $220,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the first quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $884,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKO Group Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of TKO opened at $193.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.07 and a 12 month high of $212.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.48 and its 200-day moving average is $180.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 80.12 and a beta of 0.72.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.11). TKO Group had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. TKO Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. TKO Group’s payout ratio is currently 116.48%.

TKO Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TKO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of TKO Group from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TKO Group from $182.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on TKO Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on TKO Group from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TKO Group news, Director Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $1,774,627.17. Following the sale, the director directly owned 137,456 shares in the company, valued at $25,625,922.08. This represents a 6.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe bought 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $203.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,961. This trade represents a 16.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,065 shares of company stock worth $5,541,640. Company insiders own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

