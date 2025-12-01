J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. $CFR

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,925 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 24.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.7% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $570,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 12.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CFR opened at $123.72 on Monday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.31 and a twelve month high of $146.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $567.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.54 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 21.20%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 41.15%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.75.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

