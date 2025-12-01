J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Sachetta LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,263.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $47.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.11 and its 200 day moving average is $44.67. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.56.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

