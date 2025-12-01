SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 15,024 Shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) $HBNC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,024 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp (IN) were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp (IN) in the 1st quarter worth $5,296,000. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp (IN) during the first quarter worth approximately $4,524,000. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,479,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,594,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,126,000 after purchasing an additional 142,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 576,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after acquiring an additional 109,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

HBNC stock opened at $17.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.78. Horizon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $59.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.34 million. Horizon Bancorp (IN) had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 51.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Horizon Bancorp (IN)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.28%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

