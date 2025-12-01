iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,845 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 545,715.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 192,787,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,376,987,000 after acquiring an additional 192,752,200 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10,406.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,874,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,223,000 after purchasing an additional 22,656,682 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 578.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,485,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529,184 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,056,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,796,000 after purchasing an additional 884,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,928,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,793,000 after purchasing an additional 789,737 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.55. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.15 and a 1-year high of $100.74.

