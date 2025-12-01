Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Takes $134,000 Position in Credicorp Ltd. $BAP

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 601 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Credicorp by 5,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 33.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter worth about $88,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credicorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $257.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.09. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $165.51 and a twelve month high of $280.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The bank reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.05 by $0.12. Credicorp had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 23.22%.The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAP. UBS Group raised their price objective on Credicorp from $257.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Credicorp from $242.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Credicorp to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.17.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

