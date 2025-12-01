Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,651 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SouthState Corp lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 596.4% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 49.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 368 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy to $188.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $222.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.77.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $152.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.00 and a 1 year high of $180.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.92. The firm has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.63.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.14. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 27.32%.The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

