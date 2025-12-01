Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 9,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 6,457 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Intel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $34.84.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $40.68 on Monday. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $194.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,071.57 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average of $27.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 billion. Intel had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

