Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GD. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 783.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 64.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $340.87 on Monday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52 week low of $239.20 and a 52 week high of $360.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $340.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.91. The company has a market capitalization of $92.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 8.18%.The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Argus raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $390.00 price target on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $1,060,829.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,777.70. This trade represents a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

