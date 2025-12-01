Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 18,644 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF $ITB

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,644 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter worth $1,058,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 38.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,238,000 after purchasing an additional 105,767 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,316,000.

Shares of BATS ITB opened at $103.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.80. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $82.71 and a 1-year high of $129.89.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

