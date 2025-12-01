Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,764 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.4% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 529,726 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $135,610,000 after purchasing an additional 31,878 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $597,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 682.1% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 56,012 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,337,000 after buying an additional 48,850 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 116,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,896,000 after buying an additional 10,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 25,497.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 428,750 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $109,747,000 after buying an additional 427,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $289.00 to $298.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.10.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC stock opened at $292.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 12-month low of $201.63 and a 12-month high of $302.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 24.22%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $282.97 per share, with a total value of $466,900.50. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,640. The trade was a 15.94% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anil Bhatt sold 900 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.60, for a total transaction of $253,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,900.80. This represents a 38.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.