Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 256 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 421.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.0%

PH opened at $861.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $783.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $737.14. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $488.45 and a fifty-two week high of $869.36. The company has a market cap of $108.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.62 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.20 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 25.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $825.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $831.00 to $874.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $860.71.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 3,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.58, for a total value of $3,032,082.06. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,616.40. This represents a 57.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachid Bendali sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.99, for a total value of $1,225,746.63. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,014.86. The trade was a 34.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

