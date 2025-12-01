Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 108 Shares of Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 298,148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,157,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,488,728,000 after buying an additional 8,154,365 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $662,663,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 22.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,590,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,871,000 after acquiring an additional 291,753 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 169.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 394,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,427,000 after acquiring an additional 248,075 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,906,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,523,576,000 after acquiring an additional 242,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQIX. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Equinix from $993.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $940.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $961.33.

Equinix Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of EQIX opened at $753.74 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $701.41 and a 1-year high of $991.93. The company has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $799.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $809.13.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.27 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.05 EPS. Equinix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 171.79%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other Equinix news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total transaction of $311,528.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,378 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,139.58. This trade represents a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.47, for a total transaction of $84,047.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,956,570.19. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $4,394,531 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.