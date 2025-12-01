Scotia Capital Inc. Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in TransAlta Corporation $TAC

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,810 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TAC. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 6.0% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in TransAlta by 6.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 51,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in TransAlta by 48,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TransAlta by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in TransAlta by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 18,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransAlta Stock Performance

TAC opened at $14.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. TransAlta Corporation has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average of $12.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 0.80.

TransAlta Dividend Announcement

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Free Report ) (TSE:TA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 6.79%.The business had revenue of $441.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.84 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransAlta Corporation will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TAC shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransAlta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

